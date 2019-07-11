Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holder Hodges Capital Management Raised Stake by $827,101 as Shares Rose; Jana Partners Has Lifted Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $38.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 48,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 379,573 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 27.58% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 09/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.53 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. On Tuesday, April 16 GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: A Second Insider Of Carnival Purchases Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 61,198 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 570,413 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 14,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 107,227 are owned by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia. Bessemer Gru Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,454 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 47,992 shares. 5,028 are owned by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Voya Investment Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 217,133 shares. Co Of Oklahoma accumulated 17,708 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,072 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 200 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 257,504 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Smithfield Trust holds 2,138 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 233,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 846,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 1.10M shares. Pnc Ser Gp Inc owns 34,529 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 250,986 shares. Citadel holds 0.03% or 4.12 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 61,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 97,586 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 270,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 314,774 shares.

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “China Trade Settlement Could Be Huge for Steel Stocks: 4 to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Reports – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Biogen, Booking, China Mobile, Chipotle, CNOOC, Kinder Morgan, Lumentum, MongoDB, Nike and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 1.21 million shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Cl by 143,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,295 shares, and cut its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).