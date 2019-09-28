Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holder Highline Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Market Valuation Declined, Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped Stake by $4.20 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 4.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.15M, up from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.35M shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Cmc’s Proposed Notes; All Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Takes On Corporate Diversity & Cultural Models Of Success; 12/04/2018 – New CMC Study Shows Digital Behavior is Powered by Culture Across All Demographic Segments; 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners; 06/03/2018 CMC’s McCarthy Sees Markets Reacting Poorly to Cohn Resignation (Video); 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 209,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The hedge fund held 470,569 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63M, up from 260,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.93M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 40% Position in Evofem Biosciences

More notable recent Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating Commercial Metals Companyâ€™s (NYSE:CMC) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commercial Metals pops after Q3 earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman sees metals sector opportunities; upgrades Alcoa, Commercial Metals – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CMC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 108.94 million shares or 5.22% more from 103.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Ser Group has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Dean Capital Management has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 124,718 shares. Hudson Valley Inc Adv reported 16,055 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has 61 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 480 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Rothschild And Communication Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.08% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.02% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,072 shares. Millennium Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 959,557 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 9,393 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alector Inc by 174,508 shares to 645,782 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 32,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9,000 shares to 595,680 shares, valued at $52.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,700 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).