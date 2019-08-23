Commerce Bank Upped Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; As Cts (CTS) Stock Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed by $10.44 Million Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 400,414 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 760,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 63,529 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-CTS 4345.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp Backs 2018 Sales $435M-$455M; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 EARNINGS FORECAST TO 25-30 CTS/SHARE; 13/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Non-invasive CTS Device Clinical Trial; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE FY ADJ EBITDA ROSE 5.3 PCT TO 204.7 MLN EUR; 16/04/2018 – CTS Eventim Access Event Set By Hauck & Aufhaeuser for Apr. 23; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 30/05/2018 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Waldbühne Berlin opens new backstage area; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 168,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20 million, up from 163,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $255.18. About 1.12 million shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.98 million are held by Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 22,226 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 50,497 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 87 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 50,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 44,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 69,397 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 15,257 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 61,108 shares. First Mercantile invested in 4,982 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) or 87,016 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated owns 58,179 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 112,283 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $65.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 97,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CTS Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS to Present at Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CTS Corp (CTS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 451 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,753 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).