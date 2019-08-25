Commerce Bank Upped Home Depot (HD) Position; Fox (FOXA) Had 6 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 21st Century Fox has $52 highest and $37 lowest target. $43.58’s average target is 37.26% above currents $31.75 stock price. 21st Century Fox had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

Commerce Bank increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 2,842 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)'s stock rose 7.49%. The Commerce Bank holds 146,010 shares with $28.02M value, up from 143,168 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $239.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $19.65 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Among 11 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $194 lowest target. $220.25's average target is 1.28% above currents $217.47 stock price. Home Depot had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.