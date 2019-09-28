Commerce Bank Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Interocean Capital Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Commerce Bank decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 44.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 86,039 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Commerce Bank holds 106,611 shares with $26.02 million value, down from 192,650 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $204.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc sold 8,788 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 217,495 shares with $30.29 million value, down from 226,283 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 7.64M shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,140 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,700 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc invested in 1.2% or 24,919 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Limited Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 37,768 shares. Blair William Communication Il holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 789,325 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 183,191 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,309 shares. Country Club Trust Com Na stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut reported 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Karpas Strategies Ltd Com holds 7.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 137,170 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd reported 400,000 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Com owns 173,618 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 1.59% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.51% or 5,124 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 2,566 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.63% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vigilant Management Lc accumulated 76,665 shares or 2.5% of the stock. Brinker Capital holds 48,507 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. California-based Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.17% or 5,033 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp owns 30.95 million shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 91,533 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 7,649 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,344 shares.

