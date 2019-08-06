Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position; Shorts at Nbt Bancorp (NBTB) Raised By 3.9%

Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) had an increase of 3.9% in short interest. NBTB’s SI was 1.62M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.9% from 1.56M shares previously. With 92,000 avg volume, 18 days are for Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB)’s short sellers to cover NBTB’s short positions. The SI to Nbt Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.78%. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 19,416 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York

Commerce Bank decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 1,979 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Commerce Bank holds 12,159 shares with $2.09M value, down from 14,138 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 339,538 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NBT Bancorp Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,342 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 35,054 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 130,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). 4.51 million are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 53,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Inc accumulated 0% or 11,528 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 88,252 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17500 target in Friday, June 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $186 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $15000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PH in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PH in report on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6.

Commerce Bank increased Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) stake by 12,359 shares to 185,114 valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,329 shares and now owns 398,151 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 43,142 shares. Covington Inv Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 24,554 were reported by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Northern stated it has 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 10,533 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). State Teachers Retirement owns 199,761 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership reported 566,549 shares. Charter Company invested in 0.15% or 7,440 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 9,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1,169 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 141 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $205,147 activity. Bowman William R sold 875 shares worth $150,341. OBOURN CANDY M had sold 926 shares worth $150,178 on Thursday, February 7. 319 shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C, worth $54,806.