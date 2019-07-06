Commerce Bank Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.29 Million; Selkirk Management Has Decreased Its Charter Communication (CHTR) Position as Share Price Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $401.68. About 554,682 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 04/04/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contracts for two of its Containerships; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Collegiate Acad Charter Sch, CO Bnd Rtg To ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 02/04/2018 – TELLURIAN WAITING FOR IMPROVED PRICES TO CHARTER NEXT VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – EXTENDED CHARTER CONTRACT FOR THE DUEL-FUEL PSV SIEM PRIDE; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER OFFERS SR SECURED NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Announces Winners of Its First Annual Black History Oratorical Contest

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 6,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,022 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, down from 50,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 712,367 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 57,508 shares to 109,025 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 11,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 106,374 shares. Selkirk Limited Liability Corp holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 27,200 shares. Covey Advsrs Limited Co holds 12,368 shares or 5.78% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.83 EPS, up 59.13% or $0.68 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $408.84M for 54.87 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.86% EPS growth.