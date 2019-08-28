Commerce Bank Trimmed Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Woodstock Has Lifted by $658,803 Its Stake

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 125,115 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 109,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 6.13 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 6,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 9,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.23. About 105,037 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 2,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has 26,000 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 34,400 shares. Moreover, Ghp Advsrs has 0.71% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Camarda Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 10.84% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 153 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 1,430 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.51% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 5,094 shares. 37,791 are held by Millennium Management Limited Liability Com. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny stated it has 19,066 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitchell Management holds 37,661 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM Supports Scratch Conference Europe, Advancing Tech Education Among Children Around The World – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), The Stock That Soared 420% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16,536 shares to 29,073 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,189 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares to 53,660 shares, valued at $20.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,869 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).