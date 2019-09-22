Commerce Bank Trimmed By $6.73 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (HRELF) SI Increased By 8.54%

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HRELF) had an increase of 8.54% in short interest. HRELF’s SI was 6.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.54% from 6.06M shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 866 days are for HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HRELF)’s short sellers to cover HRELF’s short positions. It closed at $2.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commerce Bank decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 19.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 24,552 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Commerce Bank holds 104,387 shares with $28.66 million value, down from 128,939 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $50.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.46M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $7.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services, and Logistics Business. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Washing Machine Business segment makes and sells washing machines.

Commerce Bank increased Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 9,475 shares to 15,463 valued at $554,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 39,000 shares and now owns 622,079 shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was raised too.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 376.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 10.17% above currents $271.17 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

