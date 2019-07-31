Commerce Bank Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lifted Its Position in Kohls (Put) (KSS) by $51.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 3.35 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 19,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 45,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 542,881 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playags Inc by 4.00M shares to 8.21M shares, valued at $196.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 560,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Presidio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Tobam has invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bluecrest Management Limited accumulated 8,478 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 1.43 million shares. Van Eck Associates holds 12,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 101,872 are owned by Blair William And Il. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 15,929 shares. Todd Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Loomis Sayles And Comm LP owns 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 76,121 shares. Asset One Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 111,520 shares. 10,020 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Limited Liability has 9% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Kbc Grp Nv holds 203,882 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% stake. Peddock Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co invested in 260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,090 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Stephens Inv Management Grp Llc owns 1.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 378,868 shares. Washington invested 0.77% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 41,342 are held by Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advisory Alpha Limited Co holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 65,375 shares. 137 are owned by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 375 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.35 million shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability reported 1,780 shares. 513,680 are held by Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership. Conestoga Cap Ltd holds 6,877 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Girard Ltd holds 4,358 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 61,872 shares to 102,168 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).