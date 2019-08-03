Commerce Bank Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Lifted by $8.84 Million; As Pvh (PVH) Market Value Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Upped Stake by $6.05 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 2.17M shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 10% TO $415 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 22% TO $1.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 29,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 322,897 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92 million, up from 293,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/04/2018 – Japan seeks role in French-German marine surveillance plane project; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Announces US Army Awards it $492 Million Contract for HIMARS Launchers – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

