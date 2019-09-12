Commerce Bank Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG) Has Raised as Shares Rose; Granite Investment Partners Decreased Insulet (PODD) Position by $985,677; Share Value Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 56.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 8,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 6,290 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751,000, down from 14,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 749,863 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 44,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 309,488 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, up from 264,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 1.27 million shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 425,274 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management reported 5,460 shares. The California-based Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Naples Advisors Llc holds 0.22% or 23,458 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.42% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Utd Automobile Association reported 422,561 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 584 shares. Pggm Invests invested 0.06% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 176,391 shares. Hartford Invest Com invested in 0.02% or 15,930 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated has 12,000 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,299 shares to 117,227 shares, valued at $33.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,769 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46M for 907.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.78, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold PODD shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 64.10 million shares or 5.45% less from 67.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osterweis Mgmt owns 46,860 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.07% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 840,762 are held by Waddell And Reed Financial. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Shaker Invests Ltd Oh holds 44,657 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Paloma reported 2,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 6,826 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.03% or 365,617 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset invested 0.05% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Columbus Circle holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 165,863 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 47,890 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Shell Asset Management Company reported 5,803 shares. Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,231 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 2,876 shares to 17,906 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 60,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).