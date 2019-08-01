Commerce Bank Stake in Best Buy (BBY) Has Lowered by $306,507; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.38 Million

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 42.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 5,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 10,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 172,032 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 60,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.43. About 4.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 19.40 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 68,691 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.65 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 731,378 shares stake. Spark Invest Lc reported 330,800 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Numerixs Investment holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 38,834 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 12,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street owns 11.44 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A stated it has 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ajo Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 10,266 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 5.07 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 3,089 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 5,639 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,163 shares to 284,189 shares, valued at $80.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 8,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 388,358 shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $39.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc reported 82,033 shares stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Company invested in 27,778 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Capital Ltd Co holds 1.08% or 14,296 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Com has 47,403 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 303,715 shares. Allen Ops Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Inc Ma owns 2.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,484 shares. Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 6.87 million shares. Putnam Fl Management has 354,368 shares. First Financial In owns 24,461 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. 252,170 were accumulated by Northeast Inv Mgmt. Greenwood Associate Ltd reported 111,134 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 0.56% or 297,440 shares. Glovista Investments Limited Liability Co reported 3,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

