Commerce Bank Position in Metlife (MET) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake by $8.90 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 50,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.38M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595.23M, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.86M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 30,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,278 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 3.99 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv has invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware invested in 3,758 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.07% or 22,255 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). D E Shaw & Company Incorporated reported 12,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 0.13% or 25,395 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Management stated it has 4,556 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 247,870 shares. North Star Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,464 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability accumulated 2,186 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.79% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 174,578 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares to 29.82M shares, valued at $370.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Wins Inaugural CODiE Award for Best Diversity and Inclusion Team of the Year – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Despite Eagerness to Engage in Ecosystems, Few Insurers are Well-Positioned to Succeed as Ecosystem Partners, Accenture Study Finds – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Efma and Accenture Reveal Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q1 Earnings Outlook For MetLife – Benzinga” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 27,444 shares to 700,320 shares, valued at $46.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Matrix Asset Advsrs holds 436,326 shares. Palladium Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 8,045 shares. 10,182 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd Liability Com. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.37% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 164,734 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 22,415 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ajo LP holds 1.11M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 0.1% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Rech And Mgmt accumulated 500 shares. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fin Inc holds 1.06 million shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,528 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 16,724 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.