Commerce Bank Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Increased as Shares Rose; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered by $11.41 Million Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 69,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 3,886 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 73,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 29,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 322,897 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.92 million, up from 293,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.01. About 853,120 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the US Air Force; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 15,132 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt has invested 3.36% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Da Davidson holds 2,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,606 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 80 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 300,119 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Clough Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,200 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.13% or 272,308 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 308,164 shares. Underhill Inv Mgmt invested in 74,785 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 21,535 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 21,550 shares to 70,105 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 91,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Workiva Inc.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of stock or 422,056 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 945 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 365 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Fin Advsrs reported 2,653 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 10,592 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.11% or 21,566 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,968 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 84,259 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs invested in 4,853 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.14% or 148,081 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 1,357 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc has 21,385 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 7,227 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,961 shares to 44,022 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 67,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,003 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

