Commerce Bank Maintains Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Jabil Circuit (JBL) Holder At Bancorp Has Upped Its Stake by $494,884 as Stock Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 3,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.01 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

At Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 19,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 32,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Jabil Circuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 1.28M shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 2.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $194,355 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 45,118 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Fmr Llc reported 6.37M shares. Diligent Ltd accumulated 10,500 shares. Sei Com reported 84,981 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited holds 4.26 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp owns 1,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 576,035 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 67,821 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 33,711 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 8,880 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 284,269 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1.13M shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 138,342 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $59.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 33,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,678 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,965 shares to 484,177 shares, valued at $27.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 13,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,987 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt stated it has 2,200 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 9,852 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore holds 0.04% or 2,218 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,393 shares. Roundview Cap Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,688 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 818,860 shares. Schnieders Management Lc stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weatherstone Mgmt has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 27,009 are held by Smith Moore And. 141,900 were reported by Intact Inv. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.02M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust reported 1.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 166 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

