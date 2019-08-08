Commerce Bank Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding; Westwood Global Investments Has Increased Its Tenaris (TS) Stake

Commerce Bank decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 17,374 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Commerce Bank holds 97,780 shares with $12.69M value, down from 115,154 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $112.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $114.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S: STABLE OUTLOOK FOR GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS, M&A EVENT RISK IS RISING; 09/03/2018 – Maura Dickler, M.D., to become Vice President of Late Phase Development at Lilly Oncology; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased Tenaris (TS) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westwood Global Investments Llc acquired 272,252 shares as Tenaris (TS)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Westwood Global Investments Llc holds 6.92M shares with $195.43M value, up from 6.65M last quarter. Tenaris now has $13.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 1.17 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $25.11M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. $50,281 worth of stock was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Commerce Bank increased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 44,179 shares to 1.12M valued at $152.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) stake by 2,041 shares and now owns 13,736 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $134 target. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of LLY in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 580,313 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M And Co Llp holds 2,470 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 15,485 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.19% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd reported 8,058 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 36.69 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth accumulated 6,365 shares. Rockland Tru reported 43,301 shares. Mariner Llc has 154,347 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 0.52% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 652 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 579,227 shares. Invesco Ltd has 5.37M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Inv Svcs invested in 0.12% or 2,900 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 465 shares.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris SA (TS) CEO Paolo Rocca on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Shareholders Meeting approves delisting of Tenaris’s shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.