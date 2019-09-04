Commerce Bank Increases Position in Public Storage (PSA); Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 14,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,438 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 30,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 8.23M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 11,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 79,122 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 67,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $262.28. About 425,360 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,986 shares to 66,414 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 268,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Llc has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Winslow Asset Management reported 317,565 shares. Cls Llc has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund has 0.79% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 89,797 shares. Brighton Jones Lc stated it has 92,664 shares. Df Dent And reported 137,608 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated stated it has 655,323 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 42,419 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.82M shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% or 3.32 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The North Carolina-based Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arete Wealth Lc invested in 0.37% or 44,438 shares. Tcw Gru reported 3.96M shares.

