Commerce Bank Increases Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); North American Management Has Upped Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding by $1.89 Million

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.84 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 18,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 413,950 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82 million, up from 395,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.62 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares to 13,353 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 833 shares to 6,981 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

