Commerce Bank Increases Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD); Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 110,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 2.32 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 27,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,587 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.18M, up from 442,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41 million. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Henry Daniel. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was sold by Hoovel Catherine A..

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bahl And Gaynor owns 1.36M shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Webster National Bank N A stated it has 9,892 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Oakworth Cap reported 0.2% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 41,392 shares. 2,475 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 0.94% or 81,916 shares. Boston Advsr holds 6,718 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Com invested in 890 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability holds 9,604 shares. Texas Cap Bancshares Tx stated it has 2,507 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Sns Financial Gp Limited Company holds 2,449 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp invested 0.91% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,664 shares to 574,499 shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hfe Usa Llc by 86,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Ilan Haviv. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80M. Kozanian Hagop H had sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. XIE BING sold 21,337 shares worth $2.21M. Van Haren Julie also sold $1.60 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.