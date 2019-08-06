Commerce Bank Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Verisign (VRSN) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.63 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 233,363 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 38,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 119,061 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 80,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 4.14 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.87 million for 42.38 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 422,118 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 52,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,712 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Management Ltd Co holds 12,035 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,964 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 516 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 24,975 shares stake. Narwhal invested in 69,286 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc stated it has 17,046 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 20,971 shares. 55,964 were accumulated by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or. Markel reported 275,000 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13.04M shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.41% or 170,004 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W Incorporated reported 146,246 shares. Agf Investments has 620,600 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.