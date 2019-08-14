Commerce Bank Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Holding By $611,129; Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Shorts Raised By 9.2%

Commerce Bank increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 7,363 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Commerce Bank holds 1.65M shares with $137.10 million value, up from 1.64M last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $216.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 3.90M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 15.0 BILLION TO € 15.5 BILLION BASED ON AN UNCHANGED PORTFOLIO; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU

Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) had an increase of 9.2% in short interest. CNOB’s SI was 608,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.2% from 557,400 shares previously. With 112,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s short sellers to cover CNOB’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 21,500 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $701.76 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 206,440 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 14,708 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 39,670 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 21,127 shares. Principal Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 14,943 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% or 15,416 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 252,002 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Shell Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). American Intll Gru Inc reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Federated Investors Inc Pa has 1,685 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,734 shares. Pnc Gp has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.91M shares.

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 40% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of MRK in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Co holds 0.83% or 28,279 shares. 615,906 are owned by Conning. Annex Advisory Services Lc holds 2,917 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt has 4.19% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 5,010 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability invested in 79,365 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 77,833 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,221 shares. Northern Tru has 0.67% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 32.81 million shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,699 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca holds 131,703 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,600 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Commerce Bank decreased Ishares Tr (IYM) stake by 5,799 shares to 500,746 valued at $45.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 52,823 shares and now owns 73,712 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.