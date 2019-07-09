Commerce Bank Increased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.66 Million; Celgene (Put) (CELG) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Position

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 39,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.34M, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 6.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 1.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 4,732 shares to 362,510 shares, valued at $35.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 422,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.58 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 40,084 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $33.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

