Commerce Bank Increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding; KKR Income Opportunities Fund Has 0.46 Sentiment

Commerce Bank increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 485.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 226,981 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Commerce Bank holds 273,719 shares with $27.50M value, up from 46,738 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $15.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 2.63M shares traded or 132.55% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 12 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 26 cut down and sold their equity positions in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database reported: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $309.58 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 136,760 shares. Highlander Capital Management Llc owns 70,842 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 35,470 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 76,223 shares.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 89,160 shares traded. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KIO: A Barbelled Bond And Loan Fund With Impressive Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KIO Rights Offering: Analysis And Thoughts – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2017. More interesting news about KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund At A 9.2% Discount To NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – KIO Has 10.47% Yield And -2.90 Points Z-Score – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Commerce Bank decreased Evergy Inc stake by 7,092 shares to 53,250 valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) stake by 12,053 shares and now owns 92,857 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was reduced too.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.