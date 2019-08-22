Commerce Bank Holds Position in Dominion Energy (D); Tiger Eye Capital Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $2.31 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 884,001 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 94,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, up from 88,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.03M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares to 82,678 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,806 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management reported 17,484 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 5,980 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 2,475 are held by Central Savings Bank And Trust. Glenview Bank Dept accumulated 4,100 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.06% or 1.82 million shares. 111,838 were reported by Old Dominion. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,323 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 341,022 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 4,207 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated accumulated 73,056 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,729 shares.