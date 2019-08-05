Commerce Bank Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Position by $1.81 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Shelton Capital Management

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 27,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 700,320 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.75 million, up from 672,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 2.76M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $45.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1778.12. About 1.58 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,513 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Davis R M has 13,719 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability holds 2.91% or 2,000 shares. 1,210 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability. Finance Advisory Serv Inc has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Retirement Planning Group reported 226 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.96% or 1,712 shares. Avalon Global Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 6,150 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 119 shares. Crestwood Gp Limited Company invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2.28 million were accumulated by Legal And General Public Ltd Company. Bragg Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 3,225 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability holds 3,204 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 4,295 shares to 528 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,042 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 68,564 shares. Newfocus Fin Gru Limited Liability Corp has 41,043 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 10,367 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,552 are owned by Horizon Invests Ltd. Bath Savings Trust has 0.5% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35,734 shares. 4,557 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 191,828 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.07% or 3.67M shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,898 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 728 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New England Research And Management Inc has 0.47% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Foundation owns 5,749 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 313 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company accumulated 3.31M shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 368,764 shares to 849,795 shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYM).