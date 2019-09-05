Commerce Bank Has Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Shorts at IOTA COMMUNICATIONS (IOTC) Raised By 31.94%

IOTA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IOTC) had an increase of 31.94% in short interest. IOTC’s SI was 50,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 31.94% from 38,200 shares previously. With 121,600 avg volume, 0 days are for IOTA COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:IOTC)’s short sellers to cover IOTC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.0118 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3882. About 1,620 shares traded. Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commerce Bank increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 1.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 6,331 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Commerce Bank holds 409,644 shares with $30.45M value, up from 403,313 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 12.94 million shares traded or 76.29% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B

Iota Communications, Inc. operates a wireless network and operating system for Internet of Things applications. The company has market cap of $79.99 million. It operates an open-interface applications environment, which hosts and distributes Iota's and third-party customer applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers healthcare solutions, such as cue-Rx, an advanced medication management system; and AirFinder, a medical facility asset tracking solution, which are used in hospitals to determine an asset's location.

