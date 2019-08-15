Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Terex New (TEX) Position By $595,872; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Sellers Decreased By 7.68% Their Shorts

Commerce Bank decreased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 63.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 18,621 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The Commerce Bank holds 10,612 shares with $341,000 value, down from 29,233 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $1.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 336,089 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) had a decrease of 7.68% in short interest. JEC’s SI was 3.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.68% from 3.94 million shares previously. With 959,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s short sellers to cover JEC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 153,270 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.14’s average target is 6.18% above currents $82.07 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Ltd Co has 3,945 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Select Equity Grp Inc L P stated it has 5.08M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company owns 825,706 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sit Associates has invested 0.37% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sector Pension Investment Board holds 9,741 shares. 321,274 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 602 shares. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 6,851 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 149,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 7,555 shares in its portfolio. 26,110 were reported by Security Bancshares Of So Dak.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.12 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $19,128 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,287 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Wednesday, July 10. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought 7 shares worth $236. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.60M shares worth $43.70M on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.04% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 1.63 million shares. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 120 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 15,923 shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 52,439 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% or 7,177 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt owns 56,800 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 90,640 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 126,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 3.97 million shares. James Investment Research Inc reported 0.04% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 3,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Commerce Bank increased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 31,381 shares to 1.63 million valued at $87.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 23,599 shares and now owns 426,004 shares. Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 53.84% above currents $23.59 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $3100 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform”.