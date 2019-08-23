Commerce Bank Has Raised Target (TGT) Holding by $1.08 Million; Stock Rose; Noble Drilling Com (NE) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 13,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 124,739 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, up from 111,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 7.96M shares traded or 40.59% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Drilling Corp Com (NE) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 265,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The institutional investor held 214,430 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $615,000, down from 479,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Drilling Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 5.47 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP REPORTS BINDING PACT FOR FINL RESTRUCTURING; 20/03/2018 – Noble: Plan to ‘Vigorously Resist’ Lawsuit If Served With Writ; 09/05/2018 – GETIN NOBLE BANK SA GNB.WA – UNDER PLAN ALL ASSETS OF BPI WILL BE TRANSFERRED ON CO; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group: Making Progress Towards Completing Proposed Financial Restructuring; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ING BANK N.V., AS EXISTING TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER AND FRONTING BANK, HAS RECEIVED CREDIT APPROVAL AND HAS ACCEDED TO RSA; 03/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS BAO JIANMIN RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 23/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS RICHARD ELMAN HAS RESIGNED; 03/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Noble reads to 510 students during March is Reading Month; 25/04/2018 – Goldilocks Files Another Lawsuit Against Noble in a Singapore Court; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – MANAGEMENT WILL SHARE WITH EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OPTION TO BUY 10 PCT OF NEW NOBLE FROM SENIOR CREDITOR SPV

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Noble Corp (NE) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Corp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HighPoint Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Energy Partners and Ranger Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Noble Corp among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,494 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 1.77M shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 1.44M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 720,565 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.04% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 26.85M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 189,542 shares. Bollard Group Inc Llc holds 84,200 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,750 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 97,589 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.