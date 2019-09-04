Commerce Bank Has Raised Stake in Intel (INTC); Helmerich & Payne Com (HP) Share Price Declined While Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Stake

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 18,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.48 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 20,868 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 33,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 1.45 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19,103 shares to 26,525 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 484,177 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,827 were reported by Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase owns 9.10M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 239,709 are held by Lee Danner Bass. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 101,913 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Albion Fincl Gp Ut invested in 0.55% or 75,001 shares. Parkside Comml Bank reported 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). One Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.63% or 65,784 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 42,486 shares stake. First City Capital Management accumulated 38,071 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,886 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 84,060 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc holds 205,398 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.01% or 31,623 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 3,770 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fmr Llc holds 0% or 308,156 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 44,189 shares. 284,532 were reported by Systematic Financial L P. Hanson Mcclain owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Research reported 38,010 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). D E Shaw & owns 25,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Capital World Investors stated it has 0.08% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 42,929 shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.