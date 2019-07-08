Commerce Bank Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.10 Million; As Hcp (HCP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosted Stake

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.91 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.15. About 5.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 332.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 135,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 40,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 301,567 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 36,487 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,908 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity has 134,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 48,100 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability. Clean Yield Group reported 87,740 shares. Monetary Management Grp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset One has invested 0.21% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Raymond James And invested in 347,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 111,171 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Serv Ltd invested in 26,185 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Oakworth Cap stated it has 122 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.09% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 93,708 shares to 152,028 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 683,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56M shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited has 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Rech Limited Co holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120.32 million shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability reported 806,122 shares stake. Rockland Tru Com accumulated 2.01% or 161,111 shares. Scott And Selber holds 3.51% or 56,970 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 19,159 shares. Staley Cap Advisers stated it has 670,067 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 50,065 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt has 252,170 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 3.89 million shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 379,811 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 168,957 shares.

