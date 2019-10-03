Commerce Bank Has Lowered Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Share Value Rose; Middleton & Co Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 19,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 167,512 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, down from 187,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.23M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,531 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 12,516 shares to 38,995 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Llc owns 88,863 shares. Burke & Herbert Bankshares holds 5,966 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 420,443 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Overbrook Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc reported 27,158 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Central Bank Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 4.70M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 2.80M shares. Troy Asset Ltd accumulated 1.55M shares or 4.66% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council has 24,493 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc holds 0.06% or 9,459 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 511 shares to 14,763 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,072 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 195,481 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sarasin & Prtn Llp holds 1.19% or 488,065 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc holds 9,632 shares. 112,158 were reported by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. Advisory Ser Llc has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Company has 2.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Suvretta Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 3.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 4.93% or 425,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 102,485 shares. Oakworth accumulated 9,570 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,466 shares. Zweig has 1.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).