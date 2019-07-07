Commerce Bank Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.10 Million; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 2.94M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.91 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trains, Tractors, And Telecom – Part II: CATs And Deeres (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cat Calls – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NVDA, CAT, AAPL – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar ups dividend by 20%, raises guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 15,743 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 31,130 shares. Montag A And Associates, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Community National Bank Of Raymore has invested 4.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Park Avenue Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7.22 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 11,443 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,361 shares. Washington Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Conning Incorporated holds 0.06% or 15,148 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 1,898 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc accumulated 1,770 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 52,823 shares to 73,712 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,870 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors See Returns as Virtual, Augmented, And Mixed Reality Are Entering the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,301 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,540 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability accumulated 4.84% or 2.67M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,779 were accumulated by Indiana Trust Management Communication. Mufg Americas holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 905,322 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Alleghany De. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 30,642 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd has 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 31.64 million were accumulated by Jennison Lc. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 1.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 18,759 shares. Taconic Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 153,000 shares stake.