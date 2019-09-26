Commerce Bank Has Lifted Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Eagle Global Advisors Has Lowered Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 314,072 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Eagle Global Advisors Llc holds 6.87 million shares with $198.34 million value, down from 7.18 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 2.39M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Commerce Bank increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 236.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 67,755 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Commerce Bank holds 96,454 shares with $4.18 million value, up from 28,699 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 545,142 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper

Commerce Bank decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 34,398 shares to 96,591 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 30,329 shares and now owns 814,958 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 11.46% above currents $41.27 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, August 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Meyer Handelman Comm holds 0.59% or 266,419 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,057 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset has 0.13% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Brinker reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 3,084 are held by Cwm Llc. Malaga Cove Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 16,231 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 343,615 shares in its portfolio. Murphy stated it has 28,712 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 24,010 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0.05% or 4.19 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Aull & Monroe Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,606 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,809 shares.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise to build PDH 2 plant, supported by deal with LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 355,122 shares to 13.59 million valued at $191.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 342,820 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Ishares Tr (IBB) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought 5,000 shares worth $150,000.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.34 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 23.01% above currents $28.29 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.