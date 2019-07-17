Commerce Bank Has Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Position; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Decreased Position

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 510,954 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.09M, up from 507,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $203.89. About 17,488 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 22,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,884 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 268,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $190.27. About 222,111 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Davenport Limited Com holds 270,659 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh accumulated 211,316 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 34,594 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Lc owns 38,559 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma holds 0.05% or 695,482 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 18,900 shares. Moreover, Cls Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,954 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.18% or 46,102 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 6,120 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 6,600 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd reported 24,925 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nordea Inv Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 144,228 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 129,486 shares to 897,777 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYM) by 5,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,746 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Shares for $354,616 were sold by Heckart Christine.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 16,499 were accumulated by Strategic Finance. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,990 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.10M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 750 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 58,355 shares. Moreover, Family Firm has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Globeflex LP invested in 1,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Naples Global Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,480 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.32% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 124,366 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 9,690 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 90,574 shares to 154,160 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.