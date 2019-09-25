Commerce Bank Has Lifted Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $547,216 as Share Price Rose; As Telus (TU) Shares Declined, Holder Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.91 Million

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 2,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 227,976 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 225,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.79. About 583,557 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 429,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 8.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.67M, down from 8.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 134,477 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYM) by 6,393 shares to 494,353 shares, valued at $46.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,408 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Capital invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 313 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.25% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 15,996 shares. Parthenon Limited Com accumulated 1,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Dominion Mngmt stated it has 3,419 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 49,005 are held by Foster And Motley. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Victory holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 203,415 shares. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 173,545 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.31% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 25,712 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0% or 6,263 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Limited Liability reported 19,420 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 176,722 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 173,060 shares to 5.40 million shares, valued at $134.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 245,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.55 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

