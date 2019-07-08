Commerce Bank Has Lifted Boston Scientific (BSX) Position; Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut By $5.45 Million Its Shutterstock (SSTK) Stake

Commerce Bank increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 9,924 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Commerce Bank holds 88,906 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 78,982 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 4.86 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 118,521 shares as Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.38M shares with $64.50M value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Shutterstock Inc now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 223,166 shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 2.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED

Commerce Bank decreased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 470,107 shares to 1.71 million valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 833 shares and now owns 6,981 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. Ralls-Morrison Desiree also sold $145,692 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Wednesday, January 9. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $175,000 was sold by Pierce David A. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77 million. Nanavaty Maulik also sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saluda Medical Raises $75 Million Equity Financing from Boston Scientific and Redmile Group – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Boston Scientific’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Grow In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Continental Llc holds 0.49% or 27,507 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.15% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 222,865 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.02% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 49,761 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 2.39M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 117,276 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. 153,573 are owned by Parkwood Ltd Liability. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 6.86 million shares. Jnba Fin Advsr owns 7,298 shares. Intact Inv Management holds 0.02% or 11,700 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0.03% or 66,545 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 2,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capital Int Ca reported 140,914 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $45 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BSX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18.

More notable recent Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Has A ROE Of 10% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Shutterstock To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shutterstock Announces Management Changes – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) While The Price Tanked 50% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Tivity Health Inc stake by 1.05 million shares to 3.19 million valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Laureate Education Inc stake by 516,600 shares and now owns 4.76M shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 8,023 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 400 shares. Van Berkom And Incorporated invested in 2.05% or 1.38M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,624 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 2.72M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 107,404 shares. First Advisors LP has 31,335 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 13,832 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 8,718 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 32,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 17,015 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 17,617 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 36,700 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SSTK’s profit will be $6.70M for 49.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Shutterstock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.