Commerce Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $966,165 as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Enterprise Financial Services Increased Stake

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 9,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 86,529 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 76,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 223,047 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64 million, up from 215,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 30.07% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c

