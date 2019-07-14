Commerce Bank Has Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $946,560; Share Price Rose; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 9,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 34,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.22M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp; 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 7,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,072 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.68 million, down from 276,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Company reported 12,663 shares stake. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 3,496 shares. Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 34,906 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 20,875 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Co stated it has 6,605 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 2,337 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ar Asset holds 14,400 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Grp Inc Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadence Mgmt reported 40,620 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 8,109 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com has 3,506 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jensen Inv Mgmt reported 3.18 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 3,107 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 11,958 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga" on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "JetSMART Selects Pratt & Whitney GTFâ„¢ Engines to Power 85 A320neo Family Aircraft – PRNewswire" published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,781 shares to 146,401 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance" published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "BK Technologies Receives $1.6 Million Order from California State Agency – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 37,662 shares to 77,142 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,744 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).