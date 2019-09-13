Commerce Bank Has Decreased Position in Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) by $581,020; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (ULTA) Has Cut by $573,322 as Market Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (ULTA) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 1,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,064 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 4,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $226.65. About 690,721 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 26,410 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 461,242 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, down from 487,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 122,490 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Advisors Lp owns 665 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Goodnow Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,304 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1,973 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp. Ftb Advsr reported 129 shares. Kingfisher Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,475 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.15M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 1.77 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt accumulated 997 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,011 shares. Hemenway Limited Com holds 0.16% or 3,016 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 7,218 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 133,397 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 374,112 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $85.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 476,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.54 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,508 shares to 125,569 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7,983 activity. The insider Paquette Jennifer bought 50 shares worth $1,051.