Commerce Bank Has Decreased Cerner (CERN) Position By $974,529; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Sentiment Is 1.15

Commerce Bank decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 17,097 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Commerce Bank holds 399,769 shares with $22.87 million value, down from 416,866 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $24.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 1.04M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 62 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 54 sold and reduced stakes in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 30.13 million shares, down from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 216,167 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.80M for 15.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for 1.79 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 2.40 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 364,516 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 876,203 shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $420.62 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.73M for 32.14 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Commerce Bank increased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 47,307 shares to 606,880 valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MBB) stake by 3,318 shares and now owns 57,028 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cerner had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. SunTrust upgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $68 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fund Sa invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Invesco Limited has 4.89 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 1,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,610 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 165,362 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 0.28% or 78,345 shares. 57,064 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com has 249,775 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,670 shares. Dumont Blake Advisors Ltd has invested 0.41% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pittenger Anderson Inc has 0.29% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. 9,000 shares valued at $608,130 were bought by GREISCH JOHN J on Thursday, May 2.