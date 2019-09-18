Commerce Bank Has Cut Stake in Mohawk Inds (MHK) by $866,271; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $749,102

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 5,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,847 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 19,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.2. About 776,390 shares traded or 2.57% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 50.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 14,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 4.97 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11 million and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 461 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Care Select Spdr (XLV).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.92M for 11.48 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP.