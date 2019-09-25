Commerce Bank Has Cut Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Trillium Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Tetra Tech New (TTEK) as Market Value Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 6,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 50,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 83,556 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 19,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 167,512 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, down from 187,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 918,445 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,309 shares to 7,756 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,509 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 0.62% more from 44.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Com accumulated 443,678 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 20,500 shares. Caprock Gru has 0.05% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 2,985 shares. Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 40,955 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 1.74M shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 749 shares. 10,000 are owned by Da Davidson & Communications. S&T Fincl Bank Pa reported 148,884 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability reported 45,135 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,394 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 310,293 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Co holds 0.87% or 134,475 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tetra Tech to acquire WYG – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jun 07, 2019 – Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT Dan L Batrack Sold $6.9 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USAID Awards Tetra Tech Team $70 Million Global Analytical Services Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3,538 shares to 15,455 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 594,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 427 shares. 272,916 are held by Stifel Financial. Westpac Banking invested in 178,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 5,000 were reported by Blackhill Inc. Rothschild Invest Il reported 3,986 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,017 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.40M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.79% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne reported 5,814 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 294,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,035 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,779 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 151,782 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.49 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.