Commerce Bank Has Cut Its Holding in Metlife (MET) as Stock Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Decreased by $379,056 as Share Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 17.03M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 20/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Permanent Antenna Mount Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Crdt Auto Ownr Trst 2018-A’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 10/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford draws 200 to pre-election campaign rally in Thunder Bay; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 17/04/2018 – Spartan Motors’ Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 30,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 74,278 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 4.26 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Names Bill O’Donnell As U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 8,196 shares to 16,880 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR and MetLife swap joint venture assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Tx, Texas-based fund reported 153,835 shares. Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,665 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 17,157 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. James Investment reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset reported 199,904 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Premier Asset Lc holds 0.44% or 43,345 shares in its portfolio. 21,212 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Company. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com has 32,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 104,711 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 4,453 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 20,000 shares. M accumulated 0.05% or 5,330 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). M&R Mngmt accumulated 427 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,725 shares to 8,816 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 191,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares valued at $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford +2% after Morgan Stanley upgrade – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Elon Musk and Tesla Made Electric Cars Cool – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Auto Stocks Breaking Down to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Invesco Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 151,860 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 312,957 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 5,529 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust Com has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 65,082 were reported by Putnam. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 412,171 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lincoln Natl has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.92M shares. 10,543 were accumulated by Meridian Invest Counsel. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 159,134 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.