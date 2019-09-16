Commerce Bank Has Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Holding; Specialty Laboratories Has 1.06 Sentiment

Specialty Laboratories Inc (SP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 66 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 62 sold and decreased their stakes in Specialty Laboratories Inc. The funds in our database now own: 22.05 million shares, down from 22.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Specialty Laboratories Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 44 New Position: 22.

Commerce Bank increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 15,305 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Commerce Bank holds 161,020 shares with $13.52M value, up from 145,715 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 1.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation for 528,685 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 853,381 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 2.89% invested in the company for 200,093 shares. The New York-based P2 Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.76% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,578 shares.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $850.71 million. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 8,984 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (SP) has declined 10.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38M for 13.83 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.32’s average target is 5.80% above currents $87.26 stock price. Nike had 35 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. Susquehanna maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies.

Commerce Bank decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) stake by 47,771 shares to 1.26 million valued at $37.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 5,893 shares and now owns 13,847 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was reduced too.