Commerce Bank Has Boosted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Raised By $1.50 Million Its Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) stake by 149.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 19,725 shares as Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 32,960 shares with $2.54M value, up from 13,235 last quarter. Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int now has $5.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 462,490 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c

Commerce Bank increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank acquired 29,471 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Commerce Bank holds 322,897 shares with $96.92 million value, up from 293,426 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $106.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $8200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60.67’s average target is -20.25% below currents $76.08 stock price. EPR Properties had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 24,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Randolph has invested 1.41% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 19,934 shares. 27,200 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 32,960 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.48% or 34,300 shares. Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 365,110 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.14M shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc reported 1,200 shares. International, a New York-based fund reported 149,386 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Burney Comm reported 4,240 shares. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership owns 9,759 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Com reported 32 shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties narrows year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties starts tender offer for 5.750% notes due 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of stock.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Model Standardizes Measurement of Cybersecurity in Critical DoD Assets – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Department clears $8B arms sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.20% above currents $376.89 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $39500 target. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $37600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.