Commerce Bank Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.80 Million; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Share Price Rose While Private Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $378,400

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.01B market cap company. It closed at $93.18 lastly. It is up 24.73% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 19,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 999,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.75 million, up from 979,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.41 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 11,488 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset reported 0.33% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 100,651 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts Corp. North Star Investment Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,031 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 82 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability Corp holds 4,799 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 36,700 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4,944 shares. Hm Payson And owns 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,160 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept stated it has 3,957 shares. Security National Trust Co invested in 0.15% or 5,518 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 0.51% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1.34 million shares. Private Wealth Advisors accumulated 3,024 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 966,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Ca holds 2.43% or 64,445 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares to 526,900 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 17,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock heads for 4th straight gain to 11-month high – Live Trading News” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s iPhone 11 goes on sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 47,771 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $37.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,391 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Capital Management, Florida-based fund reported 40,725 shares. Moreover, Menora Mivtachim Hldg has 2.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 378,250 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Limited Com has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest reported 1.86% stake. 94,029 were accumulated by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Century holds 11.82 million shares. Cambridge Trust owns 231,783 shares. Caprock Gru has 49,479 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 12,770 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru holds 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,238 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Com accumulated 81,725 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Communications owns 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 485,987 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 402,002 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc owns 1,034 shares.