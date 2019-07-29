Commerce Bank Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $946,560 as Market Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Has Boosted Holding

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 148.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 36,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,879 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 24,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 2.41M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 7,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,072 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.68M, down from 276,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 852,000 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,835 shares to 6,072 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 245,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,849 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.91 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,515 shares to 124,739 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

