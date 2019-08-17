Commerce Bank Decreased Deere & Co (DE) Position; Mackenzie Financial Cut Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding By $8.51 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) stake by 94.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 84,298 shares as Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT)’s stock rose 11.50%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 4,926 shares with $499,000 value, down from 89,224 last quarter. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc now has $10.47B valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 747,701 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT)

Commerce Bank decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 4,862 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Commerce Bank holds 79,509 shares with $12.71 million value, down from 84,371 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49M shares traded or 58.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere has $209 highest and $13200 lowest target. $171.62’s average target is 15.00% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded the shares of DE in report on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Buy” rating and $177 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, May 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $14800 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Saybrook Nc has 0.81% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 11,700 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 414 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Co invested in 45,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% or 437,974 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mngmt LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 20,000 shares. Hennessy reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 410 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Sigma Planning holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,889 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Putnam Ltd invested in 29,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 87,078 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Halsey Associates Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 79,372 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 10,546 shares.

Commerce Bank increased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 31,381 shares to 1.63M valued at $87.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 8,431 shares and now owns 402,670 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 212,516 shares to 2.13 million valued at $153.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 7,121 shares and now owns 117,255 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 741 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Incorporated. Smithfield Tru has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 506 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 6,972 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 4.05M shares. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 0.35% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 171,897 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 186,000 shares. North Star Invest holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zwj Counsel has 254,685 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 63,548 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. 123 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is 15.46% above currents $98.02 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research.