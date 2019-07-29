Commerce Bank Decreased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake By $386,820; 9 Bullish Analysts Covering Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Guggenheim maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Ladenburg maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 207.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies

20/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $207 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $220 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $232 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $206 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $215 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Initiates Coverage On

Commerce Bank decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 58.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerce Bank sold 8,596 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Commerce Bank holds 6,096 shares with $277,000 value, down from 14,692 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 3.00 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 3 shares. Blair William And Il reported 1,638 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0% or 2,390 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset reported 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Axa holds 0.03% or 45,270 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 516 shares stake. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0% or 12,882 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Comerica Bank owns 1,626 shares. Citigroup reported 39,307 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.5% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1.38 million shares. Rafferty Asset reported 0.08% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 1.46 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Political Uncertainty Impeding International Trade, New Sage Study Finds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.44 million activity. The insider Kanes Stephen sold $3.44M.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $162.38. About 264,753 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Oper Pft GBP186M; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATVI content slate gets upgrade; shares +1.7% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Activision Blizzard Investors Should Pull The Trigger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. $4.30 million worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares were bought by NOLAN PETER J.

Commerce Bank increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 124,500 shares to 131,715 valued at $41.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,814 shares and now owns 311,651 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 22 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $54 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.